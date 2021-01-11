VNX Exchange Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One VNX Exchange token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular exchanges. VNX Exchange has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and $123,517.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00023749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00111548 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00066192 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00260853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00062518 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,782.39 or 0.86760122 BTC.

VNX Exchange Token Profile

VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 tokens. VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog . The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io

Buying and Selling VNX Exchange

VNX Exchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

