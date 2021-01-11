Vodi X Price Tops $0.0006 (VDX)

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Vodi X has traded up 89.1% against the dollar. One Vodi X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Vodi X has a market cap of $312,743.92 and $59.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00111429 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00068088 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00267589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00064487 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Vodi X Token Profile

Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 tokens. The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX . Vodi X’s official website is vodix.io . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX . Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vodi X Token Trading

Vodi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vodi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vodi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

