Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $345.00

Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.51) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.44), with a volume of 965167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 321 ($4.19).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 382 ($4.99) target price on shares of Volex plc (VLX.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Volex plc (VLX.L) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £517.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 292.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 211.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Volex plc (VLX.L)’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Volex plc (VLX.L) Company Profile (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Volex plc (VLX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex plc (VLX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.