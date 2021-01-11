Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to announce sales of $250.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $249.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $251.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $276.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $728.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $694.00 million to $763.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $987.00 million, with estimates ranging from $955.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.58.

In related news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 409,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 39,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,546,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 20.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,495,000.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $59.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.40. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

