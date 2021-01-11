W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

NYSE WPC opened at $66.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.54. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.046 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

