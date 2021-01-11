W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Stock Position Cut by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,123 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.22% of W. R. Grace & Co. worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 454,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRA opened at $55.96 on Monday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $73.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company had revenue of $419.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.65 million. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

W. R. Grace & Co. Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

