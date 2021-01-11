Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Given a €123.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €123.00 ($144.71) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s previous close.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €116.20 ($136.71).

Get Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) alerts:

Shares of WCH opened at €121.25 ($142.65) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. Wacker Chemie AG has a 12-month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 12-month high of €122.20 ($143.76). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €109.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.51.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.