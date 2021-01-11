Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €17.88 ($21.04) and last traded at €17.93 ($21.09). 56,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.18 ($21.39).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.60 ($21.88).

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €17.01 and a 200-day moving average of €16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

