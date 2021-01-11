Wagerr (WGR) Price Reaches $0.0360 on Top Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Wagerr has a total market cap of $7.04 million and $14,878.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006238 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,223,194 coins and its circulating supply is 195,843,580 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

