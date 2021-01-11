Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.31

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$20.31 and last traded at C$20.19, with a volume of 121816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.20.

WJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$403.48 million and a P/E ratio of 11.93.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$340.62 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wajax Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Wajax Co. (WJX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

About Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.