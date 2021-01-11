Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Upgraded to Buy by Guggenheim

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.65.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $45.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $56.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 55,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 43,067 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

