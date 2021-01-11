Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,828 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $79,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.24. 268,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,374,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $416.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

