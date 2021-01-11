Waltonchain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.61 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $22.77 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

