Warner Music Group (WMG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG):

1/11/2021 – Warner Music Group was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/9/2021 – Warner Music Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2021 – Warner Music Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $40.00.

12/22/2020 – Warner Music Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – Warner Music Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Warner Music Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Warner Music Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $36.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.19.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

