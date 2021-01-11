Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Waters worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Waters by 4.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Waters by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WAT opened at $261.82 on Monday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $267.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.83.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

