Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. Sells 18,758 Shares

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $2,356,379.96.

Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.82. The stock had a trading volume of 136,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,518. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.86. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

WTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

