Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Trading Down 7%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) shares were down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 913,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 866,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WVE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $469.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. The company had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 557.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 654.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

