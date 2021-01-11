Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Tops $0.24

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $9.40 million and $305,511.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00023765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00111560 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00263918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00062981 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,257.59 or 0.86184357 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,551 tokens. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

Waves Enterprise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

