WAX Price Reaches $0.0364 on Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $54.97 million and approximately $826,134.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001093 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000184 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00040376 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,742,361,802 coins and its circulating supply is 1,510,735,777 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

