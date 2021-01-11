WaykiChain Hits Market Cap of $36.34 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One WaykiChain token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $36.34 million and $19.16 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00041827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.00327874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.47 or 0.03858872 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WICC is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

