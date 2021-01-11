WazirX (WRX) Trading Up 24.4% Over Last Week

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $19.55 million and $4.39 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX token can currently be bought for $0.0836 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00023631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00113928 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00269065 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00066395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00064330 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,639.40 or 0.87620727 BTC.

WazirX Token Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 995,833,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,817,289 tokens. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

WazirX Token Trading

WazirX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

