Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) (CVE:WML) Trading Up 30%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) (CVE:WML)’s stock price was up 30% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 650,260 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 240,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market cap of C$20.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) (CVE:WML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

