Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Trading 30.5% Higher

Shares of Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) traded up 30.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 343,630 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 154,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

