Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.2% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.28. 148,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,401,000. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $117.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Securiti dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

