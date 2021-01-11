Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Exelon comprises approximately 1.8% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Exelon by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 47,065 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Exelon by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 80,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,660. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.22.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

