Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. PPL makes up about 2.0% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $27.85. 42,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.