Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock Position Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 138.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 308.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $215,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $47.73 on Monday. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.35.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

