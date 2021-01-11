Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of argenx in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($15.47) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($12.33). Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($5.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($12.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on argenx from $271.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.17.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $289.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 12-month low of $103.75 and a 12-month high of $312.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.77.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in argenx in the third quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in argenx by 24.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in argenx by 227.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

