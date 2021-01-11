Wedbush Weighs in on M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Wedbush raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.64. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

NYSE:MDC opened at $46.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.59 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

