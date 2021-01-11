Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 14,274 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 194.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.18% of Ducommun worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 214.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ducommun by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ducommun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $54.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $58.27.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.60 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $625,380.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,472,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,406 shares of company stock valued at $332,630. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

