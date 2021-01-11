Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 40,358 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 116.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,358 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.26% of ChannelAdvisor worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $501.12 million, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.97. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $84,341.28. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $760,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,491. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

