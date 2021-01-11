Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,201 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.30% of Hancock Whitney worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

HWC opened at $38.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $44.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $318.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

