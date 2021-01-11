Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.09% of Owens Corning worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 110,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OC opened at $79.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.06. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.48.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

