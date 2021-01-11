Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,962 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.43% of Surmodics worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,530,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Surmodics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 138,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Surmodics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Surmodics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SRDX stock opened at $43.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.39 million, a PE ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.98. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Surmodics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

