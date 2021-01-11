Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 3,512 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.13% of Ingredion worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 89.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 24.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Ingredion by 175.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on INGR. ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $80.42 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

