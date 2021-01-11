Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 35,368 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 176.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,368 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.31% of Carriage Services worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 525.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Carriage Services by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $35,439.04. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $870,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,107,658.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,333 shares of company stock worth $98,102. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of CSV opened at $33.63 on Monday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $604.33 million, a PE ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $84.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.00 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

