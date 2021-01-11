Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys New Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.23% of AngioDynamics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $18.56 on Monday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $704.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ANGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

