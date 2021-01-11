Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys New Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.23% of AngioDynamics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ANGO stock opened at $18.56 on Monday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $704.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
ANGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
AngioDynamics Company Profile
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.
Featured Article: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.