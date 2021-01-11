Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,773 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.63% of Veritex worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Veritex by 31.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Veritex in the third quarter worth about $1,737,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Veritex by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Veritex by 25.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 26,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.87. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,334,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,016 shares of company stock valued at $275,338 in the last three months. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

