Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,606 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.23% of SP Plus worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after buying an additional 20,112 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,016,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 126,720 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 22.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 498,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 90,154 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 70.6% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 341,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 141,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SP opened at $29.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $685.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. SP Plus Co. has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SP Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

