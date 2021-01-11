Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,235 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.15% of Columbia Banking System worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,656.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,092,000 after purchasing an additional 992,192 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth $6,253,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 394.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 227,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 181,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 37.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 91,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 21.9% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 292,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.25 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

