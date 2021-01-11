Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.28% of Lydall worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lydall in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lydall by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 108,235 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lydall stock opened at $32.69 on Monday. Lydall, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $207.09 million for the quarter. Lydall had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

