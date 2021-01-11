Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 178,243 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,887,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,043,035,000 after purchasing an additional 207,449 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 854,299 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in American International Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,887,000 after purchasing an additional 524,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,232,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,001,000 after purchasing an additional 51,154 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG opened at $40.62 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

In other news, major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.