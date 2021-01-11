Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,063 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.34% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,525.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 493.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

SASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. G.Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $34.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

