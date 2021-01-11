Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,813 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.05% of Crown worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Crown by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,258,000 after purchasing an additional 402,130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,820,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,332,000 after purchasing an additional 226,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,749,000 after purchasing an additional 54,718 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,097,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,108,000 after purchasing an additional 202,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,461,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,321,000 after purchasing an additional 83,950 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $99.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $1,062,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $88,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,762.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

