Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 184.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 341,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,669 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.66% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 291.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $154,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

OSMT stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.17. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.