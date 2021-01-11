Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.90 Million Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 120.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 156,151 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.35% of MRC Global worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 14.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 140.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MRC shares. BidaskClub upgraded MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens started coverage on MRC Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MRC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.64.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $600.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $13.91.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.89 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. Analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

