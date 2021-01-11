Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,184 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.73% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 66,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 105,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern National Bancorp of Virginia alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONA opened at $12.71 on Monday. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $309.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern National Bancorp of Virginia news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $1,157,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 107,955 shares of company stock worth $1,243,476. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.