Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,648.85.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,182.70 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,181.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3,148.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

