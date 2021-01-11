Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $2.58 Million Stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.29% of German American Bancorp worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 214.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 526.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $34.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $50,367.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GABC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

