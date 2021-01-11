Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,423 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 1.14% of Old Second Bancorp worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

OSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Second Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.48. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.